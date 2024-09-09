Spanish prime minister discusses Ukraine and trade during meeting with Xi in China

BEIJING (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez discussed the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the need for “close, deep and balanced relations” between Spain and China during a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the Spanish government said.

The Spanish prime minister’s second trip to China in less than two years “demonstrates the shared desire by both countries to maintain a regular dialogue at the highest level in their bilateral relations,” the government statement said.

Sánchez and Xi’s talks on Monday at Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guest House touched on the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, and the Spanish leader insisted on working toward peace with the involvement of the United Nations. China is one of five permanent, veto-holding members of the U.N. Security Council.

Spain is a member of NATO, which China has accused of prompting Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch his full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.

Sánchez, who also met with his counterpart Li Qiang, said, “We want to build bridges to jointly defend a fair trade order that permits the growth of our economies and benefits our industries and citizens,” according to the government statement.

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, left, and China's President Xi Jinping, second from right, attend their meeting at Diayoutai in Beijing, China,Sept. 9 2024. (Andrés Martínez Casares/Pool photo via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Andres Martinez Casares

Sánchez and the Chinese officials made statements in favor of free trade and the promotion of cultural exchanges and tourism, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, but did not announce any specifics in an ongoing dispute over electric vehicles.

“We hope that Spain will continue to provide a fair, equitable, safe and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies to invest and do business in,” Xi said, according to CCTV.

Sanchez said, “Spain supports the principles of free trade and open markets and does not support a trade war,” according to CCTV.

Trade is one of the thorniest issues between China and Spain. Spain was among the EU members that expressed support earlier this year for a 36.7% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles. The Chinese government responded by launching an investigation into imports of EU pork.

EU exports of pork products to China hit a peak of 7.4 billion euros ($7.9 billion) in 2020, when Beijing had to turn abroad to satisfy domestic demand after its pig farms were decimated by a swine disease. EU pork exports to China have dropped since then, hitting 2.5 billion euros ($2.6 billion) last year. Almost half of that total came from Spain.

The tension over pork has not stopped Spain from welcoming the plans of Chinese carmaker Chery to open a plant for electric vehicles in Barcelona.

The center-left Spanish Socialist leader also attended a business forum in Beijing for Spanish and Chinese companies before traveling to Shanghai. On Tuesday he will attend more business events and the inauguration of a Cervantes Institute, a center that promotes Spanish language and culture.

Sánchez also held talks with the head of the ceremonial legislature, Zhao Leji. Sánchez visited China in March 2023 when Spain held the rotating European Union presidency.

Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson in Madrid contributed to this report.

