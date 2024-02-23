Sprouts, Block rise; Booking Holdings, Insulet fall, Friday, 2/23/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM), up $4.35 to $58.11.

The natural and organic food retailer gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR), up $3.51 to $14.56.

The seller of beds and mattresses beat analysts’ fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Insulet Corp. (PODD), down $9.83 to $187.31.

The maker of insulin infusion systems gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Acco Brands Corp. (ACCO), down 87 cents to $5.55.

The maker of office supplies gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH), down $2.32 to $19.95.

The provider of oncology testing services gave investors a discouraging revenue forecast.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), down $361.02 to $3,504.97.

Wall Street was disappointed by the online travel giants’ financial update.

Block Inc. (SQ), up $12.59 to $80.55.

The mobile payments services provider beat analysts’ fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD), down $1.01 to $8.55.

The owner of CNN and HBO reported weak fourth-quarter financial results.

