Sri Lanka investigates deaths of 2 tourists taken ill at a hostel earlier this month

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Authorities conducted autopsies on Monday after the deaths of two foreign tourists earlier this month while they were vacationing in Sri Lanka.

Police said the two women became ill with vomiting at the hostel they were staying in and were hospitalized on Feb. 1. They identified them as U.K. citizen Ebony McIntosh, 24, and German national Nadine Raguse, 26. A 30-year-old German man is being treated at a hospital.

Police couldn’t immediately provide reasons for the deaths of the two tourists. Police said that the results of the autopsies would be released after laboratory tests.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.