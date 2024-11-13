Stellantis recalls Jeep and Dodge SUVs to fix computer problem that can disable brake safety devices

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling about 207,000 Jeep and Dodge SUVs in the U.S. to fix a computer problem that can disable the anti-lock brakes and electronic stability control safety features.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango SUVs.

Stellantis says in government recall documents posted on Wednesday that the SUVs may have a brake control computer that falsely reads brake pressure. The computer can disable the safety features, illuminate the brake lights and let a driver shift out of park without putting a foot on the brake pedal. That can cause unintended movement.

The documents say the company is still developing a repair. Owners will be notified by letter starting Thursday. People with questions can call Stellantis customer service at (800) 853-1403.

The same models were recalled in 2022 for a similar problem that did not address the brake light or antilock brake and electronic stability control issues.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in the documents that vehicles repaired in the 2022 recall will have to be fixed again.

Stellantis documents say the company had 533 warranty claims related to the problem as of Oct. 14, but it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

