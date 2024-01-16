Stellantis replacing North American COO Stewart with Zarlenga

Stellantis is replacing North American Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart with Carlos Zarlenga, currently president of Stellantis Mexico.

The automaker said Tuesday that Zarlenga has more than a decade of automotive experience in the EMEA region, Asia Pacific region and Latin America.

Zarlenga became president of Stellantis Mexico in 2022. The company said that since that time, Zarlenga has delivered year-over-year improvement in sales performance, market share and adjusted operating income, leading to the best profit level ever recorded in Mexico.

“In the very demanding North American market with many obstacles to overcome in order to foster the performance of the company, Carlos Zarlenga is the best leader among our talent pool to replace Mark Stewart and to drive the change in our business model towards electrification in the region,” Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

Stewart became the face of Stellantis during this summer’s strikes targeting big automakers in Detroit.

