Stitch Fix, Albemarle fall; Target AeroVironment rise, Tuesday, 3/5/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Target Corp. (TGT), up $17.34 to $167.83.
The retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), down $173 to $1,161.01.
The business software company plans to invest in more bitcoin with proceeds from a debt offering.
Albemarle Corp. (ALB), down $15.73 to $117.47.
The specialty chemicals company announced a $1.75 billion offering of depository shares.
GitLab Inc. (GTLB), down $13.55 to $60.92.
The software company gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal year.
AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), up $38.72 to $169.37.
The maker of unmanned aircraft raised its profit forecast for the year.
Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY), up $3.56 to $19.91.
The electronic bill payment services company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), down 66 cents to $2.62.
The online clothing styling service reported a bigger second-quarter loss than Wall Street expected.
ThredUp Inc. (TDUP), down 52 cents to $1.84.
The online seller of secondhand clothing reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.