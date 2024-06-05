Stitch Fix, CrowdStrike rise; Thor Industries, Campbell Soup fall, Wednesday, 6/5/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), up $26.59 to $332.17.

The cloud-based security company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), up $2.10 to $19.70.

The information technology supplier raised its earnings forecast for this fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE), up $17.75 to $125.80.

The provider of software to the insurance industry raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT), up $5.26 to $33.48.

The maker of software for analyzing intercepted communications raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX), up 74 cents to $3.41.

The online clothing styling service raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI), up $8.85 to $90.89.

The retailer beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Thor Industries Inc. (THO), down 87 cents to $95.09.

The recreational vehicle maker trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

Campbell Soup Co. (CPB), down 20 cents to $43.98.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

