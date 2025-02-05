Stock market today: Wall Street is mixed as the focus returns to corporate profits; Alphabet sinks

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is mixed on Wednesday as attention swings back toward how much profits companies are making and away from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, at least temporarily.

The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading following mixed trading across European and Asian stock markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22 points, or 0.1%, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% lower.

Alphabet fell 7.5% even though Google’s parent company reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Investors focused instead on slowing growth for its cloud business, which fell short of forecasts. They also honed in on the $75 billion it’s budgeting for investments this year, roughly $15 billion more than analysts expected, as it remains in the rush to develop artificial-intelligence technology.

Pressure is growing on Alphabet from Wall Street, and “investors will be asking what new products will be emerging to warrant the higher level of investment,” according to UBS analysts led by Stephen Ju.

Advanced Micro Devices fell even more, 10.1%, even though the chip company edged past profit expectations for the latest quarter. It also felt the pain of high expectations: CEO Lisa Su’s company gave a forecasted range for revenue in the first three months of 2025 whose midpoint suggested growth of 30% from a year earlier, but that wasn’t as strong as analysts expected.

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ahn Young-joon

While analysts called AMD’s results solid, they also asked why Su did not give more detail about expectations for the performance of its AI offerings specifically.

Toymaker Mattel helped limit the market’s losses and jumped 13.5% after blowing past analysts’ expectations for profit in the latest quarter.

The Walt Disney Company swung from an early gain to a loss of 0.9% after delivering a stronger profit for the latest quarter, thanks in part to a strong performance for its “ Moana 2 ″ movie.

Investors always want companies to deliver bigger profits, but the hopes may be even higher than usual given how much uncertainty hangs over the global economy from Trump’s tariffs.

After rocking financial markets around the world at the start of this week, worries about a potentially punishing global trade war have eased a bit after Trump gave 30-day reprieves to both Mexico and Canada. That bolstered traders’ hopes that Trump sees tariffs as merely a tool for negotiation, rather than as a long-term policy.

Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle says a further extension may be likely, but he sees the tariff risk for both countries likely remaining until the end of a review of the United States’ existing trade agreement with the two countries, which could be in the middle of next year.

In the meantime, Trump has pressed ahead with tariffs on Chinese goods and Mericle expects tariffs to hit products from the European Union, among other potential moves. That could drive a one-time bump to inflation, which would leave a widely followed underlying measure of it at 2.6% in December, above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.

One of the fears hurting Wall Street is that the upward pressure on inflation could keep the Fed from cutting interest rates this year, after it began doing so in February in order to relax pressure on the economy and give the job market some help.

Yields in the bond market were easing on Wednesday, and the 10-year Treasury yield fell to 4.44% from 4.52% late Tuesday.

In stock markets abroad, European indexes were mixed amid relatively modest movements. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 edged up 0.1% as Honda Motor Co. jumped after Japanese media reports said its talks to set up a joint holding company with rival Nissan Motor Corp. were unraveling. Nissan stock fell 4.9%.

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

