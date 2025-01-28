Texas Rangers expand TV broadcast options with traditional carriers and some free games

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers reached multiyear agreements with several distributors that will broadcast games in the team’s five-state television territory, the team announced Tuesday.

A day after unveiling the new Rangers Sports Network (RSN), the team said the network had partnered with several traditional cable and digital television providers. Those include DirectTV, U-Verse and Spectrum, with deals still being finalized with other providers. The team will also provide free over-the-air games for the first time since 2014, with a plan for 15 such broadcasts that will mainly be Friday home games.

“Given the challenges in the landscape for local game broadcasts the past few years, it was essential for us to provide fans with multiple ways to watch Rangers baseball,” said Neil Leibman, chairman of the new Rangers Entertainment and Media Company.

The Rangers in mid-January entered into a multiyear agreement to stream Rangers regional games directly to consumers on the Victory+ service. That service will cost $100 to access games for the full season.

The Rangers previously had their regional broadcasts on Bally Sports Southwest, part of the financially troubled Diamond Sports Group that went through a bankruptcy reorganization. The team’s deal with Diamond expired at the end of last season. Bally Sports Southwest was not available through some cable companies and many popular streaming platforms.

