The FAA, lacking enough air traffic controllers, will extend limits on New York City-area flights

Facing a shortage of air traffic controllers, the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that it will let airlines continue to limit flights in the New York City area into October without penalties that they would normally face for such reductions.

Airlines that fail to use all their takeoff and landing rights or “slots” at those airports risk losing them.

The FAA said, however, it will extend current easing of those rules through Oct. 28. They were set to expire Sept. 15, after the peak summer travel season.

Airlines including Delta, American, United and JetBlue had agreed to cuts at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy airports in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to ease congestion.

The FAA said airlines have reduced the number of flights this summer by 6%, but increased the number of seats by 2% by using larger planes on average.

