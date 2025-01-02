‘Thursday Night Football’ package on Amazon Prime Video averages 13.22 million viewers, a 13% jump

Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” package averaged 13.22 million viewers, a 13% increase over last season.

The 16-game package, which included a game on Black Friday, saw 91.1 million unique viewers in the U.S. tune in for at least one of the games, according to Nielsen. That is a sizable increase over the nearly 72 million who watched the first season in 2022.

According to Nielsen, 11 games averaged over 12 million viewers, five more than last season. All of the games averaged at least 10 million for the first time.

The median age of Prime Video’s audience was 49 years old, 6.7 years younger than the average median age of viewers watching the NFL on Sunday (55.7) and 14.3 years younger than audiences who watch prime-time programs on broadcast television (63.3).

Detroit’s 34-31 comeback victory over Green Bay on Dec. 5 averaged 17.29 million viewers, making it Amazon Prime Video’s most-watched game since taking over the package. The Dallas Cowboys’ 20-15 win over the New York Giants on Sept. 26 averaged 16.23 million.

Prime Video will carry its first playoff game during the wild-card round next weekend.

