Tottenham reports record $691M revenues and says it’s ‘in discussions with prospective investors’

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham recorded a 24% increase in total revenues for 2022-23 to reach a record 549.6 million pounds ($691 million) and said it was “in discussions with prospective investors.”

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the talks were a bid to “capitalize on our long-term potential.”

“Our turnover has exceeded half a billion pounds for the first time,” Levy said Wednesday. “Whilst UEFA monies contributed, this has also been driven by increased stadium revenues from both football and non-football events and additional revenue streams.”

However, operating expenses including first-team costs rose by 21% to 487.9 million pounds ($613.4 million), with a loss of 86.8 million pounds ($109 million) attributed to “significant and continued investment in the playing squad.”

“The absolute priority for our club is to deliver on-pitch success,” Levy said.

Tottenham is currently fifth in the Premier League.

The results are for the financial year to June 30, 2023.

