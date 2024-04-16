UnitedHealth Group, Morgan Stanley rise; PNC Financial, Live Nation fall, Tuesday, 4/16/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI), up $18.44 to $83.20.

The biopharmaceutical company made an encouraging update on its potential treatment for a depressive disorder.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), up $28.11 to $473.74.

The health insurance giant beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Morgan Stanley (MS), up $3.38 to $90.37.

The investment bank’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), down $6.79 to $92.98.

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the ticket seller and concert promoter.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD), down 98 cents to $16.40.

Investors were disappointed by the gold and copper miner’s first-quarter production.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC), down $2.82 to $146.74.

The bank’s first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS), down $3.78 to $79.93.

The financial services company’s first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

International Paper Co. (IP), down 45 cents to $36.33.

The global paper and packaging company is buying British packaging business DS Smith for about $9.9 billion.

