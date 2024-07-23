UPS, Comcast fall; GE Aerospace, Sherwin-Williams rise; Tuesday, 7/23/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), down $19.53 to $125.65

The package delivery service increased its volume in the U.S. for the first time since 2022, but profit and revenue fell short of forecasts.

Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW), up $18.95 to $341.31

The paint maker said it’s seeing growth in demand from new residential customers and expects the momentum to continue.

Danaher Corp. (DHR), up $14.69 to $265.58

The life sciences company reported better-than-expected results, partly because of strength at its Cepheid molecular testing business.

GE Aerospace (GE), up $11.26 to $174.02

The company beat analysts’ estimates for profit in the spring and raised its forecast for earnings over the full year.

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), down 79 cents to $38.74

The company reported lower-than-expected revenue, partly due to weaker results from its U.S. theme parks and studios.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), up $20.97 to $495.56

The defense contractor raised its estimates for full-year earnings and sales.

NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI), down $25.78 to $258.03

The Netherlands-based chip company forecast results for its latest quarter that would fall below Wall Street’s estimates.

Solventum Corp. (SOLV), up $1.86 to $55.99

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has reportedly taken a stake in the health-care company.

