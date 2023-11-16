Walmart, Cisco Systems fall; Macy’s Williams-Sonoma rise, Thursday, 11/16/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Walmart Inc. (WMT), down $12.72 to $157.06.
The retailer’s updated earnings forecast for the year fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), down $6.43 to $46.85.
The seller of routers, switches, software and technology services cut its profit forecast.
Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), down $17.64 to $238.54,
The security software maker trimmed its billings forecast for the year.
Macy’s Inc. (M), up 76 cents to $13.37.
The department store chain reported strong third-quarter financial results.
Tetra Tech Inc. (TTEK), up $6.75 to $164.98.
The engineering consultancy gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.
Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), up $7.66 $169.05.
The cookware retailer beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.
Children’s Place Inc. (PLCE), down $7.56 to $21.
The children’s clothing and accessories chain slashed its earnings forecast for the year.
Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL), down $1.72 to $22.45.
The footwear retailer trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.