Walt Disney, Twilio rise; Topgolf Callaway, Krispy Kreme fall, Thursday, 11/9/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up $6.39 to $90.89.

The entertainment and theme park company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO), up $1.59 to $57.40.

The communications software company gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM), up $4.17 to $25.93.

The digital commerce platform gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Bloom Energy Corp. (BE), up $1.63 to $11.66.

The developer of fuel cell systems reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Duolingo Inc. (DUOL), up $33.09 to $200.36.

The language learning app beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), down $1.75 to $10.70.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories cut its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT), down $1.01 to $12.43.

The doughnut shop chain reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG), up $85.78 to $980.99.

The aircraft components maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.