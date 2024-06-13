Waymo recalls more than 600 self-driving vehicles for software, map updates after one strikes a pole

Waymo is recalling more than 600 self-driving vehicles after one of them struck a telephone pole in Arizona.

The recall includes 672 vehicles, which is the entire fleet.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in its report that last month a driverless Waymo vehicle hit a wooden utility pole in Phoenix, Arizona while it was in an alleyway and trying to perform a low-speed pullover maneuver.

There were no passengers, other road users, or injuries associated with the event, the report said. There was some damage to the Waymo vehicle.

Waymo has completed a software update that improves the automated driving system’s response to poles or pole-like permanent objects. It also provided a map update to include a hard road edge between the pole or pole-like object and the driveable surface.

