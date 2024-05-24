Workday, Intuit fall; Ross Stores, Deckers Outdoor rise, Friday, 5/24/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Workday Inc. (WDAY), down $35.26 to $225.64.

The maker of human resources software trimmed its subscription revenue forecast for the year.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), up $12.88 to $144.75.

The discount retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), up $127.79 to $1,032.44.

The maker of Ugg boots beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Guardant Health Inc. (GH), up $2.49 to $25.

An FDA advisory panel recommended approving the oncology testing services’ colon cancer test.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH), up $4.93 to $157.29.

The defense contractor beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Intuit Inc. (INTU), down $53.44 to $608.52.

The maker of TurboTax and other accounting software gave investors a quarterly earnings forecast below Wall Street expectations.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), down 6 cents $2.66.

The electric vehicle maker announced a restructuring plan that includes cutting 6% of its workforce.

American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD), down $6.61 to $86.05.

The cabinet maker’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

