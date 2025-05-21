Queen Victoria’s favorite flour? How the Erie Canal made Rochester the “Flour City”

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We’re celebrating 200 years of the Erie Canal. It’s the reason we’re here. It made Rochester the first American boom town, and it gave us the city’s first nickname: the Flour City.

So what do we have along the river right now? The arena, the convention center, the office space, and an old hotel. 200 years ago, this was lined with flour mills, and the canal, which is now Broad Street, took the flour to the world.

“At one point in time, Rochester was the world’s largest producer of flour,” said Christine Ridarsky, Rochester & Monroe County historian. “There are even stories that Queen Victoria preferring Rochester flour for her cakes.”

There’s actually no real proof of that.

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “But it’s a good story.”

Christine Ridarsky: “It is a great story. But as a historian, I cannot confirm or deny rumors.”

There are not a ton of documents that say the Flour City, and it was never an official nickname. Ridarsky says it was historians who probably came up with the moniker.

The archives at the Central Library have a 200-year-old flour bag and the main source of this Rochester history has sketches of the original mills on the river. But this city was built on flour and the canal.

“Rochester itself went from a small community of fewer than 1,000 people to 3,000 people, and that population doubled every few years for the next 40 or so years,” Ridarsky said.

How big was the canal boom in Rochester?

In 1817, the year the Village of Rochesterville was incorporated, the population was 1,049.

In 1822, when the Erie Canal reached the east side of the Genesee River, the population was 3,130.

By 1830, it was 9,207.

In 1834, when the City of Rochester was incorporated, the population jumped to 12,252.

By 1850, 25 years after the opening of the canal, Rochester’s population was 36,403.

The Genesee River powered the mills, the mills made the flour, the canal moved the flour, and 200 years later, they’re building a state park at High Falls.

Berkeley Brean: “So when we think about Rochester getting the nickname the Flour City, this is why right here.”

Vinnie Esposito, Empire State Development: “Yeah, that’s exactly right. I mean, Rochester is the biggest of the canal towns. It was, and that’s what’s great about the bicentennial of the canal and what we’re doing to design High Falls State Park, because we’re celebrating all of that history.”

We talk a lot about roads and bridges and airports and how they help the economy. Think about the canal. Before it was built, it cost people in Rochester 100 dollars to ship a ton of flour. The canal lowered that to 7 dollars a ton.

Eventually, trains moved flour production west, but there were so many greenhouses and seed plants that by the middle of the 1800s, historians started calling Rochester the “Flower City.”

Today, Rochester’s logo includes the spokes of the wheel of a flour mill and the pedals of a flower.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses AI