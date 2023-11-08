Consumer Alert: A new guide for OTC hearing aids may help you check one gift off your holiday list

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Analysis by the By Now Pay Later company Klarna says its data shows that Americans are spending a lot less on discretionary items, leading some analysts to believe consumers will spend less this holiday season. But if essentials, like hearing aids for dad are on your Christmas list, Consumer Reports just published its guide to over-the-counter hearing aids.

One in six adults could benefit from them, but only one-fifth of folks who need them actually use them. Part of the reason is the cost. So last October, over-the-counter hearing aids hit the market for the first time. Consumer Reports analyzed 10 different types priced from $9 to nearly $3000. It’s best to do your research before buying hearing aids, and this analysis is a great starting point. .