Consumer Alert: Are you spending too much for your cell phone plan?

Do you have an extra $1,500 to throw away? A new study indicates you may be doing just that with your cell phone.

The study says we’re guilty of one of two things. Either we’re paying for unlimited data when we don’t need it, or we’re all using one of the big three major carriers, AT&T, T-Mobile or Verizon. That’s according to a study by WhistleOut. A spokesman describes the company as the Expedia of cell phone plans. It’s a website that helps you compare carriers’ prices and services.

First let’s tackle unlimited data. The study found that 76 percent of us have unlimited data plans, but more than half of us use that 15 GB a month. So why pay $90 a month for an unlimited plan when you can get a limited data plan for $20?

The study also found about 30 percent of us don’t know how to check our data usage. So for iPhones go to Settings, then Cellular or Settings, then Mobile Data. For Samsung devices, go to Settings, then Connections, then Data Usage, then Mobile data usage.

If you learn that you’re among those who needs an unlimited plan, WhistleOut has a suggestion that could cut your bill by more than half.

“Using a smaller carrier that we call MVNOs, which means mobile virtual network operators, they rent space on the major carrier networks, and cut the cost but offer the exact same coverage,” said Sherri Riggs, a telecommunications expert with WhistleOut. “So, one of the best is Mint Mobile. They run on T-Mobile’s nationwide network, and they recently were acquired by T-Mobile. Now they’re basically one in the same. however, they never raised prices when they were acquired. They kept their same pricing model, and you can get an unlimited plan with mint mobile for $30 a month.”

Compare that to $90 a month for an unlimited plan with T-Mobile. And remember, Mint and T-Mobile are using the same network so you’re getting the same quality. The only difference is T-Mobile comes with a free Netflix subscription.

Mint is just one MVNO with great prices. WhistleOut analyzes several others as well. But let’s say your family has six lines for you your spouse, kids and their tablets. In those cases, WhistleOut says you may be getting a better deal with a major carrier because they have great deals on family plans.

It’s worth your time to break down the pricing per line and compare that to what you’d be paying with an MVNO.

