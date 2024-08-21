Consumer Alert: Do you have a will?  Here’s why you need one

Consumer Alert: How to go about making a will, simply and cheaply

It’s something most of us don’t want to think about, making a will. But it’s absolutely necessary, no matter your age or financial status. August is “Make a Will” month. So now is the time to tackle this topic.

Two out of three Americans don’t have a will. And there’s a reason for that. We don’t want to think about the fact that we’re not going to live forever. It’s uncomfortable. But a will is one of the kindest things you can do for those who love you because they have the comfort of knowing your wishes are being fulfilled.

There are three primary components of a will.

• Your last will and testament. How do you want your money and possessions divided among those you leave behind.

• Naming your financial power of attorney. Who do you trust to make financial decisions after you’re gone?

• Your advanced healthcare directive. It provides directions for medical staff if you’re not able to make your wishes known.

You know I’m always trying to save you money — so of course I wanted to how to do this on the cheap, DIY. I asked LegalZoom about doing it yourself online.

“LegalZoom has great DIY will services,” said Ashley Robinson, Senior Director of LegalZoom. “But when we think about getting that attorney available to help, we also have that available for more premium will services. The way I like to think of it is like cutting your own hair. Can you cut your own hair? Sure. Should you look to the experts to help you out? Absolutely. Having that attorney to make sure that your paperwork is properly filled out is so critical to making sure it’s rock solid to stand up in court.”

But she does say if your will is basic, there are great services to do it online. She already mentioned LegalZoom. Also, the American Red Cross has partnered with Freewill.com this month.

And there are other options. Please click here for Nerd Wallet’s recommendations for the best online services to make a will.

