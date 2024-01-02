Consumer Alert: Excellus members can no longer visit WellNow Urgent Care

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Monday is the day. Starting on January 1, Excellus members can no longer visit a WellNow Urgent Care without paying a higher out-of-network price.

It’s all about a protracted fight over the reimbursement rates that Excellus paid WellNow for its services.

Let me remind you how we got here. Excellus said WellNow should be billed at the rates offered to primary care providers. WellNow executives say that’s far too low.

“They don’t even understand what we do for the community. When you are comparing us to a primary care, who doesn’t have x-rays, doesn’t perform procedures we perform, doesn’t open after hours and on weekends, it’s a comparison that means they don’t understand nor do they care to understand the service that we give to their patients,” said Robert Biernbaum WellNow Chief Operating Officer

Excellus insists it negotiated in good faith. I asked a spokesperson for Excellus whether the insurer could restart negotiations with WellNow or is this it. She said for now, this is it. She points to the fact that you do have other options. For example: There are about 20 other in-network urgent care facilities in Monroe County alone.

She urges you to learn your primary care doctor’s after-hours resources. She reminds members that many plans have a telehealth option through Excellus. She says you can also check the website for in-network urgent care options both in-person and telehealth. And lastly, she reminds members to use the emergency room only for severe injuries or illnesses.

As a consumer investigator, I have to say it’s important to know what you’re going to have to pay. Rochester General and URMC urgent care facilities have price estimators which help you to know before you go.

And that’s your consumer alert.