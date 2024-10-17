Consumer Alert: Housing advocates launch ‘key campaign’ to pressure City Council on Good Cause Eviction

Housing advocates urge City Council to vote on Good Cause eviction

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Housing advocates in Rochester have launched a unique campaign to pressure City Council President Miguel Melendez to put the Good Cause Eviction measure to a vote.

They’ve scattered 211 keys across the city, each with a message attached, putting pressure on Melendez. The keys have been dropped off at community spaces, cafes, laundromats, and to community leaders. They are all tagged with the message, “Tell Miguel Melendez to stop evictions.”

The back of each tag says if found, send it to Miguel Melendez. The hope is a flood of keys pressures him to bring the measure to the floor.

City Council voted in June to consider the measure and has held a number of public meetings. Housing advocates accuse Melendez of stalling.

“Woah oh-oh-oh… woah oh-oh-oh.. evictions got to go!” chanted advocates at a recent rally.

The Good Cause Eviction measure would cap the amount a landlord can raise the rent and would force a landlord to show good cause to evict. Right now, a landlord can choose not to renew a lease, essentially evicting the tenant.

News10NBC recently brought you the story of Keisha Ward, a mother with stage-4 breast cancer whose landlord has chosen not to renew her lease, despite the fact the property manager calls her an amazing tenant.

Why did advocates pass out exactly 211 keys? That’s the number of families evicted since June that they say would have been able to stay in their homes if Good Cause Eviction were in place.

The City Council is holding a speaker’s meeting Thursday where they’ll hear from members of the public, many of whom will be housing advocates who plan to give their keys to Melendez in person.

News10NBC reached out to Melendez, who sent the following statement:

“As Council President, I introduced Good Cause legislation for consideration alongside 8 other colleagues on Council. We are going through a process and I am hearing from the many voices and concerns in the community. We held forums, I have met with all sides and had several internal meetings with the city administration to work through questions, comments and concerns.

“It is my intention to release a report soon produced by the council staff, as has been communicated multiple times, to the council for consideration of the legislation. That report will outline next steps. The targeting is misplaced advocacy, as this conversation is happening because I introduced legislation and invited my colleagues to join me. The key is not pressure, it is thorough and thoughtful deliberation of the legislation itself.”

