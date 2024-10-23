Consumer Alert: Tablet tossed from moving car leads to advice on protective cases for kids

Consumer Alert: What's the best case to protect your tablet?

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Sometimes our viewers contact us about things to investigate for our Consumer Alerts. Sometimes we uncover an issue we expose in our alerts. But this is the first time a Consumer Alert has been tossed from a moving car.

News10NBC Consumer Investigative Reporter Deanna Dewberry was walking her dog, Madeline, Wednesday morning along State Route 250 when a tablet immediately caught Madeline’s eye lying in the grass beside the road.

Because it was right by the road and not the sidewalk, it was clear that a little one likely threw it out the window and the driver was none the wiser.

The tablet was found in Fairport, about a mile north of the village on the east side of Route 250, just north of the intersection of Alameda Drive and Nine Mile Point Road. Traffic moves pretty fast on this stretch of roadway, and it looks as though the car was traveling north with a toddler in the backseat.

It was a beautiful day, the driver probably had their windows down, and out went the tablet. But even though it was soaked in morning dew and was likely thrown from a moving car, the tablet is undamaged and working perfectly.

So that got Deanna thinking, what should parents look for when buying a case for a kids’ tablet? She went straight to Consumer Reports for the answer.

“You want a robust case to protect the tablet. That means you want a case that fits well. Tablets can have different dimensions for different model years. So we want a case that specifically built for that model,” said Melanie Pinola of Consumer Reports. “If the model has a camera on the back you want it raised to protect the camera on the back, and you also want padded corners. To make sure that if the tablet falls on a corner, that the corner doesn’t shatter or anything like that.”

Deanna was curious about who made this particular tablet case and found it on Amazon selling for $14.98.

That’s one of the things with cases. Sometimes you think, ‘Oh well of course I need to spend a lot of money to get a good case.’ That’s not necessarily true,” Pinola said. “You can find, again going back to our phone case testing you can find very robust cases for not as much as you’d think you have to spend.”

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.