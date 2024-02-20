Consumer Alert: The listing for the best used cars for the money in Rochester

If you’re in the market for a car, we’re all finally getting some relief. Used car prices are coming down. I’m not someone who just has to have that new car smell. I just want the best bang for the buck. And because cars depreciate so quickly, experts say buying a three-year-old car is usually the best value.

You’ll remember during the pandemic some used car prices soared as much as 57 percent higher than they were in 2019. But used car prices came down 15 percent in 2022 and another 7 percent last year. And interest rates may be coming down later this year as well.

But getting the best bang for your buck largely depends on what’s happening in your local market. So, researchers with ISeeCars.com did some number crunching by looking at individual markets and evaluating the average price of the used car in each as well as the odometer reading and the car’s remaining lifespan.

“We were able to see these cars. and how long they were in use for any given model,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst with iSeeCars.com. “And we were able to see which ones had the longest lifespan left versus the price that you paid. And the idea is if you’re looking to spend as little as possible and get as much lifespan — as long to drive that car once you’ve purchased it — these were the cars that had that.”



The full study includes national rankings as well as the best valued 5-year-old and 10-year old vehicles.

I wanted to share this with you because I really like their methodology, but I went a step further I looked at the Consumer Reports independent reviews for each model. For example, CR’s reviews for the first car on the list, the Chevrolet Trax, are terrible, listing only two positives and seven negatives which include that the ride is uncomfortable. So does it matter that it was a financially smart buy, if you hate riding in it.

So, here’s a list of the best buys according to iSeeCars.com and well as a link to Consumer Reports reviews. In each CR review is a link to those cars available in our market.

Best used cars for the money in Rochester according to iSeeCars.com study:

Chevrolet Trax — $17,109 – Consumer Reports review

Honda Accord — $23,133 – Consumer Reports review

Honda Ridgeline – $27,643 – Consumer Reports review

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport — $17,709 – Consumer Reports review

Honda CR-V — $25,588 –Consumer Reports review