Consumer Alert: Want to order an omelet? It will cost you!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – This consumer alert takes a look at the fallout from egg-flation. The price spike has restaurant owners scrambling to stay out of the red. So of course, consumers eventually pay the price.

Imagine this. You own a restaurant, and eggs are ordered more often than any other item. That’s the case for one large restaurant chain, and it’s responding with a hefty surcharge.



Waffle House is a staple in 25 states. Want breakfast? You can get it there 24-7. According to its website, Waffle House sells more than 270 million eggs per year, even more than its eponym – waffles! It only sells 124 million of those. So, the spike in egg prices has been a big hit to the bottom line. The solution? Customers will now have to pay a temporary surcharge – 50 cents for every egg sold.



“Bird flu is affecting chickens, said New York Senator Chuck Schumer at a recent news conference. “And fewer chickens mean fewer eggs. Fewer eggs mean higher prices.”



Schumer predicted prices will continue to rise unless Congress allocates millions for better sanitation of hatcheries and PPE for workers.



“And if we do nothing about bird flu, it’s likely to go up to $8,” Schumer said while holding a carton of eggs. Eight dollars for a dozen eggs! Are you kidding me?”



If you think that would bust your budget, imagine owning a restaurant and buying eggs by the case. The owner of Jines restaurant has seen *his* price spike 400 percent. Asked whether he would consider an egg surcharge he said, “No I don’t like to surcharge. We’re independent. We’re a family-owned business.”



But a surcharge was an essential move for another family-owned restaurant. Durf’s is a popular Fairport mainstay serving breakfast and brunch. And that means lots of eggs. And now at the bottom of the whiteboard listing the omelets, home fries, and eggs benedict is a notification of an upcharge of 25 cents per egg.

It’s the price we pay as the flu fight is waged on farms across the country. Just last quarter, more than 20 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S. died of bird flu. And we may get little relief until the weather warms. Heat and sunlight degrade the virus on surfaces.

