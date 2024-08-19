Consumer Alert: Ways to save on back-to-school clothes and supplies

The first day of school is only about two weeks away. And that means parents are spending big money. From clothes to calculators, it all adds up. According to the national retail federation, families are expected to spend more almost $875 on back-to-school supplies and clothes.

• First word of advice from the experts: Always shop with a plan. Don’t browse. For example, if your son wears jeans and t-shirts, look up the sales before you head out and shop specifically for those items.

• Remember second-hand shops. In our area, we have Once Upon a Child for elementary aged-children and Plato’s Closet for teens.

• For school supplies, experts suggest you go in with friends and buying in bulk at Costco.

• Nearly every big retailer is having sales on school supplies, compare deals before you go.

• Consider buying refurbished electronics instead of new. For example, look for certified used models on big online marketplaces like Amazon and Walmart.

• Lastly, when shopping online, use cash back apps and browser extensions.

“There are cash back apps that are really successful,” said Leslie Tayne, Esq, finance expert and author of Life and Debt. “Honey and Rakuten are cash back apps that you can use. and you can also, if you’re buying supplies online, sometimes there are ways to cross compare the costs so you’ll be able to compare different sites and the cost for those from different apps.”

CNBC includes both those sites in addition to a few more in its list of best cash back apps and browser extensions. Click here for its suggestions.

And there is no better price than free. If you’ve not joined your town’s Buy Nothing Group, do it. There you can give away clothes your kiddo no longer wears and get clothes and supplies from your neighbor. On those sites, no one spends a dime. It’s all about re-using and recycling.