Consumer Alert: Weighted blankets recalled following child deaths

NORTH CAROLINA (NBC) There is an important recall involving children’s weighted blankets.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target are recalling more than 200,000 Pillowfort weighted blankets. At issue is that a young child can become entrapped in the blankets, posing a risk of death by asphyxiation.

A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly became entrapped in the cover of the weighted blanket and died from asphyxia at Camp LeJeune, North Carolina, in April of this year. Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in these weighted blankets, including the two fatalities.

The blankets were sold from December 2018 through September 2022 for $40. Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled weighted blankets immediately and contact Target for a refund.