Consumer Alert: Widespread scam targets Facebook users

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Today’s Consumer Alert is about an old phishing scam that’s making the rounds again, and it’s so widespread the Better Business Bureau recently issued a scam alert.

From 2022 to 2023, the number of phishing scams reported to the BBB doubled. Then the number reported in 2024 broke the previous record.

I saw a BBB alert about a scam that has now landed in my inbox four times over three months. So I thought I’d better tell you about it.

There are several versions of the Facebook message, but the goal is the same. It wants to scam you.

In Facebook Messenger, I received a notification that I’d gotten “an important notice from Meta.” It says my page will be permanently deleted because I’ve violated community standards. Then it wants me to click on a link. The scammer tries to fool me by creating a URL with Meta after the slash. But the domain name is actually the name to the left of the dot: rebrand.ly.

This version of the scam which says your page will be permanently deleted for violating trademark rights is so common, I actually got it three different times from likely three different scammers. I know that because each has a link with a different URL.

In this one, the sneaky scammer creates a URL with SupportMeta after the slash. But again, the real domain name is rebrand.ly.

And a second scammer sends me the trademark violation scam with this domain name: atplink.com.

A third scammer sends the same message with a different link. This domain name is my-review-checker.xyz.

This scam is so widespread, the Better Business Bureau recently issued an alert.

“I’ve seen instances where they get into your account and then they start messaging people on your friend’s list claiming that an emergency has happened or that they have an urgent need for money,” said Katarina Schmieder, Communications Director for the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York. “And it can really cause a headache for the Facebook user. So, it’s important that people look out for themselves and be able to spot these types of scams.”

She added that a major red flag is the urgency of the message. Often scammers say the problem has to be corrected immediately or your page will be deleted. Don’t fall for it.

The big red flag that it’s a scam? It’s urgent and there will be dire consequences if you don’t act. Don’t fall for it.

