Consumer Headlines: Capitol One lawsuit, Forever 21 store closures, and tap water quality

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Capital One customers hoping for restitution following allegations of interest payment discrepancies may be disappointed. Last month, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) accused Capital One of misleading customers about interest rates on its “360 Savings Account.” The CFPB claimed the bank froze interest rates at a low level while high-yield accounts elsewhere offered up to 5%.

The CFPB lawsuit against Capital One has been dropped. This development follows the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the CFPB, which it criticized as government overreach. As a result, customers will not receive any restitution.

In other news, Forever 21, the struggling retail chain, is closing at least 200 stores and laying off hundreds of employees. The Eastview Mall location’s fate remains uncertain. Bloomberg News reports the retailer may file for bankruptcy again, potentially leading to the liquidation of all 350 remaining stores.

Meanwhile, a new report from the Environmental Working Group raises concerns about tap water quality. The group analyzed data from nearly 50,000 water systems nationwide, finding 324 contaminants present. Some pollutants exceeded safety standards, prompting calls for stronger federal protections.

Among the most troubling findings are PFAS, known as “forever chemicals,” linked to cancer and immune system disruptions. Additionally, chromium-6, the chemical made famous in the Erin Brockovich case, was found in the water of 250 million Americans.

