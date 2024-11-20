Consumer Headlines: Holiday sales, toothpaste concerns, and the price of Thanksgiving dinner

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In a surprising turn, Target is predicting stagnant holiday sales, contrasting Walmart’s recent optimistic forecast. Consumers seem to be shifting their focus away from Target’s discretionary items like clothes and household goods.

The thinking used to be that if you need a chicken for dinner, you go to Walmart. But if you need a new jacket, you go to Target.

Despite Target slashing prices on thousands of items, the retailer expects flat sales for the final quarter of the year. Target’s leaders attribute this to a slump in sales of big non-essential items like TVs. They noted that while sales surged during events like Target Circle Week, they dropped sharply before and after such promotions.

In other news, the FDA has raised concerns about “Tom’s of Maine” toothpaste. Inspectors found water contaminated with dangerous bacteria used in production, including children’s toothpaste. The FDA has ordered the company to address these issues, though no recalls have been issued yet. Tom’s of Maine products are available at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.

On a brighter note, Thanksgiving dinner might be more affordable this year. The annual Farm Bureau Federation survey indicates a reduced demand for turkeys, leading to a 6% decrease in prices. The average cost of a 16-pound turkey is nearly $26. Nationally, the survey found the average cost for a dinner for 10 is just over $58, a 5% drop from 2023.

