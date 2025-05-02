The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The latest U.S. jobs report revealed a surprising resilience in the economy, with 177,000 jobs added in April. This figure surpassed expectations by 44,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2 percent.

Transportation and warehousing sectors saw significant job growth as businesses rushed to import goods ahead of impending tariffs. However, analysts noted that the report only covered the first two weeks of April, leaving some uncertainty about the future.

Despite President Donald Trump’s demands, the market is betting that the Federal Reserve will not lower interest rates in its upcoming meeting.

Amazon’s Prime Day is set for July, but shoppers may find fewer deals this year. Reuters reported that some third-party sellers might not participate due to tariff-related costs. With 60 percent of Amazon’s products sold by third parties, this could mean fewer discounts.

Warehouse stores like Costco and BJ’s have seen a spike in foot traffic as consumers stock up on groceries before tariffs take effect. A survey of 1,000 consumers found that 31% were preparing for the tariff impact by buying in bulk.

Meanwhile, traffic at gas stations and superstores declined during the same period. Analysts suggested that uncertainty drives consumers to opt for bulk purchases and private labels instead of brand names.

