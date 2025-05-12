Consumer Headlines: Prices of pharmaceutical drugs, gas and eggs

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – President Donald Trump signed a proposal Monday aimed at pharmaceutical companies, urging them to lower drug prices. The president warned that if drugmakers do not comply, they could face dramatic price caps.

The order instructed Robert Kennedy Jr., head of the Health Department, to negotiate new prices for brand-name drugs. If negotiations stall, Kennedy could apply the Most Favored Nation rule. This pricing model caps U.S. drug prices at the lowest price paid by other wealthy countries.

The proposed caps wouldn’t be limited to just the drugs the government pays for under Medicare, like former President Joe Biden’s more limited plan. It would also apply to Medicaid and private insurance.

When Trump attempted to enforce a scaled-down version of this rule during his first term, a federal judge struck it down.

In other news, Rochester gas prices saw a slight increase over the past week, rising by 1.5 cents to an average of $3.07 per gallon. Nationally, gas prices fell by more than 4 cents to $3.08 per gallon. The cheapest gas in the Rochester area is at Costco, priced at $2.72, followed by BJ’s in Greece and Henrietta and Walmart at $2.74.

Egg prices are stabilizing after peaking at $6.55 in mid-March. Nationally, the average price for a dozen eggs is now $5.45. In the local area, eggs are priced at $3.99 at Wegmans and Target and $3.94 at Walmart.

Despite this, food prices in March were still higher than preferred, with a 3% increase year over year.

