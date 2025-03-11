Consumer Headlines: Southwest Airlines major changes, Tesla boycotts and Kohl’s coupons causes sales to drop

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Southwest Airlines, long known for its “bags fly free” policy, is making significant changes to its customer perks. This shift comes as Elliott Investment Management, an activist investor group, pushes for quick financial gains.

With the new changes, passengers will now have to pay for checked bags unless they are top-tier flyers or hold a Southwest credit card. Top-tier flyers will receive two free bags, while credit card holders will get one free bag. Additionally, Southwest is altering its frequent flyer program. Passengers will now earn miles based on the amount they spend and flight credits will have a validity of no more than one year.

These changes mark a departure from the airline’s previous customer-friendly policies, as the company seeks to boost its financial performance.

Boycotts against Tesla have caused its stock prices to take a hit, having its worst day since 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

In response, President Donald Trump on Truth social said he was buying a Tesla to show support for CEO Elon Musk, calling the boycott illegal, even though a 1982 Supreme Court ruling determined it is not illegal to boycott a private company.

Lastly, Kohl’s shoppers may be familiar with a common frustration: having a great coupon, only to find out at checkout that the brand they want is excluded. This issue is part of the reason for declining sales, according to Kohl’s CEO.

Kohl’s leaders announced today that they expect revenue to fall by as much as 7%. This is significantly higher than Wall Street’s estimate of a 1.6% decline. The CEO plans to address the coupon exclusion issue as part of efforts to boost sales.

