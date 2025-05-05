Consumer Headlines: Student loans collection, Amazon prices and a recall on tomatoes

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Trump administration has resumed efforts to collect on student loans, a move that has millions of borrowers concerned. The collection pause, which began during the pandemic, has ended, affecting more than 42 million Americans with student loans. Over 5 million borrowers are currently in default.

Officials said the number of borrowers in default could rise to about 10 million in a few months.

A student loan default can significantly impact credit scores. The effect is dramatic and immediate. A student loan default can drop your credit score by as much as 175 points. Click here to check on your loan status.

In other news, Amazon CEO Andy Jassey addressed concerns about price increases during an earnings conference call. He said that about 70% of products sold on Amazon are made in China, and most vendors have not yet raised prices. However, he warned that price hikes are imminent due to rising import costs.

“The worst is yet to come,” Jassey said. He believes Amazon is better positioned to handle tariffs than other companies due to its size. “He says with more than 2 million global sellers, consumers will be able to find the sellers with lower prices than they’ll find elsewhere,” said Deanna.

Additionally, a recall has been issued for 4-count vine ripe tomatoes in 14 states, including New York, due to a salmonella risk. The tomatoes are labeled “Packed by Ray and Mascari.” Salmonella can cause severe abdominal symptoms. Consumers are urged to return the tomatoes for a full refund.

