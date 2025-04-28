Consumer Headlines: Temu prices spike, Rochester gas prices and consumer rights

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The popular app Temu, known for its low prices, is facing significant price hikes due to tariffs affecting the Chinese company. Consumers are now encountering import charges of about 145%, more than doubling the cost of most items.

A CNBC analysis revealed that a dress priced just over $18 will now cost nearly $45, with the import charge alone being more than $26.

In other consumer news, gas prices in Rochester remained steady this week, averaging $3.06 per gallon, which is almost 57 cents cheaper than the same time last year. Nationally, prices are also unchanged, averaging $3.10 per gallon. The cheapest gas in Greater Rochester is $2.66 at Byrne Dairy on Maiden Lane, with similar prices at Costco, BJ’s in Greece and Henrietta, and Walmart.

The Trump administration has fired 90% of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) employees, potentially impacting consumer rights. Previously, the CFPB sued major corporations like Capital One, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America for defrauding consumers, but those lawsuits have now been dropped.

Things such as the new limits on overdraft fees, removal of medical debt from your credit report and oversight of digital payment apps may soon be things of the past.

Consumer advocates say consumer rights are in danger. The Trump administration argued that the agency placed too many burdens on corporations.

