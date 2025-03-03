Consumer Headlines: Trump’s tariffs, Tesla stocks, and Rochester gas prices see slight increase

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At 12:01 a.m., new tariffs against Canada and Mexico, along with a 10% tariff on goods from China, are set to take effect. Tariffs could have a global impact, especially if the affected countries respond with their own tariffs, which is expected.

President Trump plans to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Mexico and Canada, with a lower 10% tariff on Canadian energy products. Additionally, the current 10% tariff on China will be doubled.

There is a precedent for delay, as the last time new tariffs were set to take effect, the President agreed to a 30-day suspension. The world now waits to see if a similar suspension will occur this time.

With all the tariff talk, it has Elon Musk’s company “Tesla,” facing challenges, as the company’s stock has dropped 40% since reaching its peak following the election. If the U.S. institutes tariffs, Canada promised a 25% tariff on all American goods, which includes Tesla’s.

Ontario has also vowed to “rip up” its $68 million contract with Starlink, a satellite internet business owned by Musk. In light of these challenges, Tesla has reduced prices on its electric vehicles (EVs). The rest of the electric vehicle market has followed suit, making it an opportune time for consumers to consider purchasing an electric vehicle.

In other news, gas prices in Rochester have slightly increased, now averaging $3.16 per gallon. Meanwhile, the national average has decreased by nearly four cents to $3.04.

However, some Rochester locations offer gas for less than the national average. At the Walmart in Henrietta, gas is priced at $2.72, while the BJ’s in Henrietta offers it for $2.73. Costco sells gas for $2.79

The price fluctuations are influenced by multiple factors, including the time of day. More than half of the oil imported by the U.S. comes from Canada.

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.*