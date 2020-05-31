Season or not, Red Wings players will get pay

Carly Mascitti
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) —Teams across Major League Baseball have begun releasing minor leaguers to save costs due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Minnesota Twins won't be on that list.
"Not every major league team is gonna be able to do that, so it's pretty cool that the Minnesota Twins will be able to take care of their minor league players," says Red Wings General Manager Dan Mason.
The Twins announced this week that the organization will pay all of its minor league players a $400 weekly stipend. This will run through the end of August, when the season would typically be ending. Players will also continue to receive benefits such as health insurance.
"We're dealing with really good people, and this is just another sign of the kind of character that they have," says Mason.
The Twins don't plan to release any minor leaguers, so, with their jobs secured, now the Red Wings are turning their concerns to whether or not they'll have a season to play.
"The outlook might not be great right now, but we're trying to stay optimistic and hopeful," says Mason.
In the meantime, their eyes are on the majors.
"I would guess that once the Major Leagues figure out their season here, which would probably come in the next, I would say, 5-7 days, then we'll know more about the fate of our season at that point," says Mason.
One thing that is known is that the Red Wings are missing baseball just like the rest of us.
"Our players are feeling just as weird about this thing, and they can't wait to get going. I know that we can't wait to host some games here, eventually, whenever that is, and I know our fans are really looking forward to watching baseball," says Mason.
