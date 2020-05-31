Season or not, Red Wings players will get pay

The Twins don't plan to release any minor leaguers, so, with their jobs secured, now the Red Wings are turning their concerns to whether or not they'll have a season to play.

"The outlook might not be great right now, but we're trying to stay optimistic and hopeful," says Mason.

In the meantime, their eyes are on the majors.

"I would guess that once the Major Leagues figure out their season here, which would probably come in the next, I would say, 5-7 days, then we'll know more about the fate of our season at that point," says Mason.

One thing that is known is that the Red Wings are missing baseball just like the rest of us.

"Our players are feeling just as weird about this thing, and they can't wait to get going. I know that we can't wait to host some games here, eventually, whenever that is, and I know our fans are really looking forward to watching baseball," says Mason.