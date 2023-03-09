Do the Right Thing: Carlos was brave during a family medical emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC would like to introduce you to one of the winners of this month’s Do the Right Thing award.

Meet Carlos Cullet. Carlos was nominated by a 911 telecommunicator for his quick thinking during a family medical emergency.

When Carlos was seven, he found his grandfather unresponsive while his mother was at work. He immediately called his mom, who then called 911. His mom was able to get Carlos on the phone so he could talk with 911 as well. Sadly Carlos’s grandfather had passed away in his sleep.

The 911 telecommunicator who nominated him said that he was so calm and helpful and kept his mother calm during the call. On the nomination form, she said “The bravery that he had … just amazed me, for being so young and for literally experiencing one of the worst case scenarios, I commend him. He is such a great little boy with the strength of a grown-up.”

“For all the kids out there, and all the parents … do the right thing and you can earn this trophy,” Carlos said.

The Do the Right Thing Awards was started by the Rochester Police Department in 1995. News10NBC congratulates Carlos and his family on this great accomplishment.