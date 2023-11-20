Do the Right Thing: Lily Clark helped her grandmother when she had a stroke

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year.

One of those winners is Lily Clark, a fourth-grader at Lakeshore Elementary School in Greece. When Lily noticed something was wrong with her grandmother, she sprung into action.

She immediately called her mom to let her know what was going on, then began checking her grandmother’s blood sugar and oxygen levels. Her mother quickly recognized the signs of a stroke and called 911 and Lily stayed calm the whole time.

After her hospital stay, Lily’s grandmother was transferred to a nursing home, where she died at the end of August. While she was there, Lily visited and had dinner with her every day.

“I know my grandma’s looking down at me probably saying ‘you got it, you’re the best’, saving my life,” Lily said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.