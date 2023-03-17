ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for our Pet of the Week. Zach is a 2-year-old dog looking for a loving home.

Zach is the cutest boy who loves carrying toys in his mouth. This goofy guy also enjoys playing and getting all the pets.

He would love to find a person or family (with teenagers or older) who enjoys going for long walks or runs so he can get all of his zoomies out! After the zoomies are out of his system, he would love to work on tricks because he is such a smarty pants! He is looking forward to learning even more and keeping his amazing brain engaged.

Zach is not a fan of small animals or cats, but would love to meet your resident dog(s) if you have any to see if they hit it off. Overall, Zach is a great catch and he can’t wait to be part of your family. Come meet him today!

You can contact Lollypop Farm to meet Zach and take him home.