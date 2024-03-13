Duluth Minnesota WDIO Headlines

A change to the Duluth Public Schools website is coming at the end of March. The district announced they are removing the staff directory, in an effort to stop cybercriminals from scraping data from the […]

The City Council room was packed at Monday night’s council meeting, with many there to express their concerns for the ongoing conflict in Gaza. “The issue of a cease fire is local, it affects our […]

Neighborhood public libraries are essential to the daily lives of many of us. And the library in West Duluth is celebrating some much needed renovations. The library foundation raised over $30,000 to fund updates to […]

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash from Monday evening. According to the patrol, an 87-year-old Taconite woman was on County Road 15, and attempted to cross Highway 169. Authorities said she failed to […]

The nation’s first environmentally-focused liberal arts college is facing potential closure. Northland College is in Ashland, and has been around for 132 years. To save it, the Northland College Board of Trustees has launched an […]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings stayed aggressive in free agency Tuesday by adding former Green Bay running back Aaron Jones and 2018 third overall draft pick Sam Darnold as a temporary replacement at quarterback for Kirk Cousins. Jones, who […]

We now have a location for Chilly Billy’s in Duluth. In January, new owners, Andrew Weisz and Adam Daoust announced that they would close their BlueStone location and move to a new spot. On Tuesday, […]

Get ready for a fun-tastic theatrical event for the 2024 Movies in the Park presented by Arrowhead Orthodontics. On Tuesday, Downtown Duluth revealed the movie line-up that will play at sunset every Friday night during […]

First responders were called to the scene of a two vehicle accident near Mountain Iron on Tuesday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Department, a report came in at 9:17 a.m. that a small […]

Good news for the citizens of Virginia who were watching a strike for almost a week. In a mediation session held on Tuesday, the two parties, Virginia and AFSCME Local 454, reached a tentative agreement. […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden, who took office aiming to steady a nation convulsed by the coronavirus pandemic and the Jan. 6 insurrection, clinched a second straight Democratic nomination Tuesday and set up an […]

Held at the DECC this week, Construct Tomorrow is a two-day event that introduces high schoolers to careers in construction. Proctor High School teacher Nic Hanson attended for his 12th year. This was the first […]

Whether you live in Duluth or just visit here, our breath-taking views over-looking the Twin Ports and Lake Superior are enjoyed by all, and balancing development with protecting what we love is nothing new here. […]

With the past two days each setting a record high for Duluth in the 60s, we’ll begin to trend cooler today. Temperatures will still be above our normal high of 35° and low of 17°. […]

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Wednesday passed a bill that would lead to a nationwide ban of the popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn’t sell, as lawmakers acted on concerns that the company’s […]

In just a week, lakers will be leaving their winter layup berths and start making their way across the Great Lakes. Eight of them have wintered in the Twin Ports. And crews are getting on […]

The Fond du Lac Police Department is coordinating search efforts for a missing man. According to the band, the man is Peter Michael Martin, who is 31. Martin was last seen in his Mahnomen neighborhood […]

A big moment for Lake Superior College, as they marked the opening of their updated Harold P. Erickson Library. This $2.3 million dollar project has been in the works for a decade, and brings together […]

Friday, the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon is hosting a big fundraiser at The Depot to bring the mushing community together after 2024’s cancelation. The event starts at 5:30pm and goes until about 9:30pm. There […]

Purr-ogress is being made on the Northland’s first ever cat cafe: The Wired Whisker. It’s set to operate like a regular cafe- but with an adoption aspect. Guests will make reservations for the cat lounging […]

The closed-to-the-public Wild Cat Sanctuary in Sandstone is now live streaming some of the rescue felines on YouTube. For over two decades, lions, tigers, leopards, and even cheetahs have been roaming the Wildcat Sanctuary 40-acre […]

Certified Financial Planner Michelle Buria, the Managing Director of Choreo, is highlighting a resource from Charles Schwab to find out your financial personality. Find out yours here. The post Find out your financial personality appeared […]

Author Naomi Musch has written 16 books, and her next one’s coming out this Fall. The next book is part of a series of novellas called Courting the Country Preacher which is set during the […]

In this ever changing and complex world, we all need a least one person to talk with, who listens to us, and creates a space for us to be who we are. For this reason, […]

Giving back to the Ronald McDonald House tastes sweet through St. Patrick’s Day. From March 7-17, over 220 Mcdonald’s across the Twin Ports and the Northland will donate $0.25 for each Shamrock shack and Oreo […]

The Oscars are this Sunday and when it comes to predicting the winners and crafting the perfect ballot for your Oscars Party or workplace pool, it’s not just about selecting personal favorites; it’s about the […]

Back pain can be brutal, but Brigette Williams has two exercises to reduce pain by building strength and stretching. A glute bridge or hip thrust strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, and hip flexors. Variations include doing […]

Many great films come from great books. The Bookstore at Fitger’s carries several titles related to the 2024 Best Picture nominees: “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann “Erasure” by Percival Everett (Film was […]

April Hepokoski of Esko tries to live with as little waste as she possibly can. She runs the Zero Waste Duluth Facebook page and encourages others to make easy environmentally friendly swaps too. She recently […]

We swung right through the days and soaked in winter rays, refueling at cafes, and winning a slot car race. Like The Lift on Facebook and follow on Instagram to share your photos next weekend. Or send them to […]

The Empowered Women’s Network has been connecting and uplifting women in Duluth for the past five years, and their work continues. “The Empowered Women’s Network was really started to help women connect with each other […]

Harbor City Roller Derby has been practicing for their annual skate-a-thon and bout season. Each year the Twin Ports team hosts the skate-a-thon to raise money for the league. Saturday, March 23 from 2 – […]

(DULUTH, MN) – Chester Bowl is excited to announce a matching donation opportunity for their“Growing Up Chester” Capital Campaign to expand and renovate the Chalet! A donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged a […]

Tinsley Ellis will take the West Theatre stage Tuesday night as part of his “Naked Truth Tour.” “Naked Truth” is a new acoustic album, just released in February. It’s a stripped-down, more raw version of […]

With spring in the air, Madison Sabol of Bourget Imports procured a few wines perfect for sipping this season. Koha Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, New Zealand: “I really love a New Zealand sauvignon blanc for […]

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks has been spotted in the night sky. The comet has an orbital period of roughly 71 years. The name comes from two astronomers that each discovered it individually. 12P comes from the fact […]

Temperatures in the 50s and 60s might be prompting an urge to do some spring cleaning. Kaitlyn Beise, owner of Tidy Details, shared her checklist for freshening up your home. Deep clean and reorganize your […]

As we begin a new month, a push to March into Mentoring. Mentor North is asking community members to nominate caring adults to mentor Twin Ports youth. There are 56 kids on the waiting list. And […]

The Human Development Center has been serving the community for over 80 years when it comes to mental health resources. The program is a certified community behavioral health clinic. “We see it as an integrated approach,” says Recovery Director Brad Hoder, “If you look at mental health or substance use, it’s, it’s never just a face value problem.” […]

Tourney Time is back on Wednesday, and a book by the same title has been update in time for the 2024 Minnesota Boys State Hockey Tournament. David LaVaque, the high school hockey reporter for the Star […]

The sporting world is full of stories from great plays, to records broken, and even inspirational ones, like Mason Archibald. A sophomore at Proctor High School he is visually impaired […]

Almost exactly 20 years after Julie LeBlanc donned the Ashland Fire Department uniform, she’ll hang it up. She joined the department in June 2002 and retired May 31, 2022. Family, […]

Hoping for the best is something most of try to do as we make our way through life. Often times things turn out just fine, but when they don’t, having […]

In Barnum, you will find Front Street Training Center. A gym that was started roughly two years ago during covid when gyms were shut down. It was a place for […]

Lilly Haldorsen was just 5-years-old when she arrived in Duluth from her home country of Norway. That was in June, 1923. “My father was in the shipping business. But after […]

For Duluthian Brok Hansmeyer, an evening bike ride on a local trail was once part of his regular routine. “I would go, you know, several nights a week. After the […]

In December 2018, Dr. Heather Buchholz noticed something was wrong with her 18-month old daughter Lily. “We had noticed that she had just not really seemed to have much energy […]

Imagine being seven years old and your whole life has unfortunately been dealing with adult doctors and nurses. Now, with the help of Courage Kenny seven year old Zeke Priest […]

A section of Superior street was blocked off in downtown Duluth Wednesday for an event called, Bags and Brews. It was a bag tournament with live music, drinks and food […]

Dom Sereno is living his dream of becoming a school bus driver. His inspiration was his former driver, Penny, who he shared long chats with. “It is surreal. I was […]

The Grand Rapids High School marching band has been a leader in the competitive marching band world for over three decades. They are the only competitive marching band north of […]

Fitz Fitzgerald is right at home on his quiet property near Ely. “I knew the minute I got here it was home,” he said. It’s a long way from where […]

Check out how Courage Kenny makes yoga an accessible activity for everyone. “My experience with adaptive yoga is it gives me so much, and it gives me so much that […]

It gets very snowy in the Northland, to say the least. However, did you ever think about how that affects the first responders? More specifically firefighters? Well the truth is, […]

Right from birth, Jeff Ralston had an uphill battle. “I had meningitis when I was first born, and spent the first month of my life in the hospital, in the […]

Thaddeus Paulson dreamed of becoming a truck driver. “I’ve always wanted the responsibility. I love the equipment, I love the machines. I grew up on a farm,” he told us. […]

Randy Hiti loved serving his community as a volunteer firefighter for Rice Lake. He was responding to a call, when he died in February of 2015. “We buried him on […]

Tom Kasper has been watering and weeding at Bending Birches Greenhouse since 2016. “We specialize in doing things organically. And part of our mission to do things right is to […]

Joe and Kathy Caulfield have quite the party planned for their 50th anniversary. They are hosting an open house at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia, Friday, July […]

Northland adaptive recreation (formally known as Courage Kenny) has been a staple in our region for many years. Providing recreational opportunities and changing lives for those with disabilities. For one […]

When the right conditions come into place, the atmosphere can provide us with stunning visual effects. In order to understand the cause of what we’re seeing, let’s establish the difference […]

When discussing the forecast, we show maps that track approaching weather system and their fronts. Let’s dive into what these symbols represent. Fronts are lines on weather maps that represent […]

At night, you can listen to AM radio from stations on the other side of the country. To find out why, we need to look high into the atmosphere. Not […]

You’re used to seeing the forecast on the news, but what goes into assembling that forecast? Let’s pull back the curtain on the whole process. A couple of hours before […]

When you hear “man-made snow,” you might imagine a snow gun at a ski hill making fresh powder. While it isn’t quite the same as firing up a snow machine, […]

It’s not a bird… and it’s not a plane… It’s the International Space Station! The ISS is easy to spot if you know where and when to look up. The […]

There’s something nostalgic about a rainy day. Perhaps it’s because the wet weather hits home with all of our senses. You can listen to the rain against the window. You […]

Air pressure. It matters when you’re wanting to toss the pig skin or take your bike out for the first time of the year, but why do we care about […]

On a sweltering summer day, humidity becomes public enemy number one. Everyone complains about it. I say we should cut humidity a break, because it turns out, what we’re really […]

Hearing “jet stream” may evoke an image of a jet plane. It turns out there is a connection between the two. Pilots get a front row seat to this important […]

How do you know you’re in a drought? Can you tell based on a starved lawn, or a local stream that’s running low? Or maybe you know you’re in a […]

Anyone who has ever put an eye to the sky can tell you that it’s blue. It’s a basic fact of life. But what isn’t as obvious is the reason […]

I was recently at a baseball game, and it was hot. I was sweaty just sitting there, trying to hide from the sun under an umbrella. I checked the temperature […]

Lake Superior has the largest surface area of any freshwater lake in the world. Because of its immense size, it takes a long time for the temperature to respond to […]

Lake Superior keeps things interesting for those spending time near it. When it comes to how the lake affects our temperatures, the main factors are the time of year, and […]

When rain is coming down in buckets, curiosity begs the question, how much are we getting? For an accurate answer, a literal bucket won’t cut it. An official rain gauge […]

Of all the curve balls that Lake Superior throws at us, lake effect snow is one of the most interesting and most impactful. It all begins with cold air. A […]

A sunrise can be a stunning display, but to catch one, you have to know when it’s coming. Especially here in the Northland, the time that the sun rises and […]

When you hear the word “normal” you might think of it as describing something that is typical or ordinary. For example, one could say Chief Meteorologist Justin Liles is not […]

It’s the 29th of February, a day we have almost every four years. As you probably know, a year is defined by the time it takes for one trip around […]

With just 30 minutes until game time, all seemed normal at Esko. The players were getting warmed up, the fans were out in full force, but there was something missing: […]

Last Friday Duluth East and Hermantown faced off on the gridiron for an intense matchup. When halftime hit, most of the Duluth East Greyhounds gathered to talk about their game […]

When it comes to the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers, one word comes to mind – domination. It’s easy to look at the Rangers record and marvel at it; after all, allowing […]

Winning isn’t always easy. Knowing the other team is out to get you every single game leaves you with a target on your back. But for Cloquet-Carlton Girl’s soccer and […]

This weekend will be the first time in almost thirty years that the Minnesota State Cross Country Championships will be held at the University of Minnesota’s Les Bolstad Golf Course. […]

The UWS Men’s and Women’s soccer teams are the undisputed champs of the UMAC. This past weekend, the men won their 7th UMAC championship in a row, and the women […]

In the 2014-2015 season, the Duluth Northern Stars won 10 of their 25 games. From the end of that season to the beginning of the 2022-2023 campaign, the Northern Stars […]

Last year, the Hermantown boy’s basketball made the state basketball tournament, but fell in the first round by just two points. While some Hawks turned to look for revenge for […]

Two years ago, the University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s basketball team won just ten of their 26 games. Last year, however, the Yellowjackets caught fire midseason and carried that momentum to […]

Some words to describe the last 75 years of Duluth East boy’s hockey: “Longevity, consistency, greatness and just creating this sense of community,” said Karl Schuettler, a Youth Hockey Hub […]

Growing up across from Congdon Park in Duluth, seven year old Bonnie Shea used to watch the boys play ice hockey. After getting herself a paper route, buying some gear, […]

The Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey team, poised with a young core, have exceeded expectations with a small roster, and a lot of heart. “We’re a family and just stick together,” […]

Each year, it’s estimated that nearly two million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States. While it’s a fight that many people go through, it’s one that […]

The Duluth Marshall girl’s basketball team sits at 5-4 heading into the new year, but for a team with just three seniors on its roster, the Hilltoppers sure knows how […]

Both the UMD men’s and women’s basketball teams are in the thick of their schedules, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make time for some potential future Bulldogs. “This is […]

Winter temperatures and snow were almost non-existent up until this past week. However, for the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Nordic ski team, they’re trying their best to work through it, with the thick […]

The Proctor boy’s hockey team is allowing less than 2.5 goals per game. Those numbers don’t come as a coincidence, as the Rails have tied down a sensational talent between […]

When teams see Rock Ridge girl’s basketball on their schedule, they know they’ve got their hands full with the Lamppas. The trio of sisters have ripped through the regular season […]

Last week, dancers from all over the northland head to Duluth East High School to showcase their best work of the year. For the Duluth East step team, who performs […]

With the Wisconsin girl’s hockey state tournament coming up, no one in the state of Wisconsin wants to match up against the Superior girl’s hockey team, because Autumn Cooper has […]

Up North: Kickstarters soccer teaching youth athletes foundational skills With state tournaments galore as of late, it’s important to remember that many of the athletes have their roots in beginners programs – similar to the Duluth Public Library’s Kickstarters […]

Up North: Funky winter weather brings season’s first outdoor baseball game to Iron Range “It’s unbelievable. I’ve been doing this 55 years, and this has got to be a first,” said Babe Glumack, Hibbing College’s softball coach. “I can’t even remember early March or […]

Up North: Mt. Itasca hosts ski jumpers with eyes on Junior Nationals From three-year-olds jumping off tiny hills to late teenagers taking the jump on 40 and 70 meter hills, Mt. Itasca was packed with ski jumpers this past weekend. While some […]

Up North: Duluth Harbor Monsters looking emphasize community ties in inaugural season As the Super Bowl has come and gone and college football is long over, those that are looking for some football action in the Northland have a new option – […]

Up North: Duluth Climbers Coalition shares love for climbing with beginners Winter temperatures this year haven’t been too kind for those that enjoy the outdoors, but the Duluth Climbers Coalition was able to make the most what they had at the […]

Up North: Team USA swimmers make waves at Superior YMCA On Sunday, world champion swimmer Shaine Casas and three time Olympian Elizabeth Beisel took to Superior to swim, teach, and coach youth swimmers. “I remember going to these things when […]

Up North: Duluth’s Mackenzie Moe looking to knock out competition in National Silver Gloves The Golden Glove National’s are one of the biggest events for adult amateur fighters in the United States. The National Silver Gloves Tournament carries the same weight, but for youth […]

Up North: Duluth Curling Club hosts nation’s top curlers for cash bonspiel On a Sunday, when many Northland towns were below 0 degrees, the Duluth Curling Club was bringing the heat on the ice hosting with their cash bonspiel. “I owe a […]

Up North: Saturday Morning at the Races helps young athletes stay active in winter Staying active in the winter months is important for all ages, and an easy way to do that is with Saturday Morning at the Races, organized by the Young Athletes […]

Up North: The Caddy Shack helps golfers stay loose during winter When the winter comes in Duluth, golf courses around the area close for the season. Many golfers go through the winter without getting their swings in, making for a slow […]

Up North: Chester Bowl feeling effects of unusual winter weather Just days ago, Chester Bowl was full of excitement, winter sports athletes, and of course, snow. The opening of the Alpine hill, which can handle over 960 skiers and snowboarders […]

Up North: 9Round fitness offers women only self-defense class According to the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, 1 in every 3 women are victims of a physical attack. While items like pepper spray […]

Up North: Wild State’s Santa 5k Fun Run brings over 500 Santa’s to Lincoln Park A sea of red, white, and beard ran through Duluth this past Saturday, as Wild State Ciders 4th annual Santa 5k Fun Run took place. People from all over the […]

Up North: Spirit Mountain welcomes first skiers & snowboarders of 2023 season Winter in the Northland is an invitation for skiers and snowboarders to get out and enjoy the fresh snow. This past Sunday, November 26 Spirit Mountain opened up for skiers […]

Up North: Special Olympics athletes hit the lanes in Duluth With winter weather nearing, indoor sports are becoming more populated. This past weekend, the Incline Station Bowling Center in Duluth was full of bowlers, with some high level competition between […]

Up North: DXC Ski Club’s “Lop-it Loppet” paving the way for cross country ski season With the official end of fall nearing, that means winter is up next, and so are the sports that come with it, like cross country skiing. But when the first […]

Up North: Duluth Ultimate Community’s championship full of frisbees and flakes Ultimate frisbee can be intense. “I want to win every match up,” said Duluth Ultimate Community participant Thomas Sullivan. “If somebody has the same last name as me, I’m guarding […]

Up North: 18th annual Pumpkin Run proves running can be a treat Halloween is best known for its two main components, which are wearing costumes, and eating candy. While the candy sure is important, it’s also important to stay active during this […]

Up North: No Time to Spare Bowl-a-Thon tries to strike out domestic violence October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in an effort to strike out domestic violence, those in the Northland headed to the bowling alley on Sunday to make a change. […]