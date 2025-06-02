ESL Heart of Service Awards: Arthur Alvut makes lacrosse available to everyone

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Arthur Alvut, known as “Coach Art,” has dedicated more than 50 years to lacrosse, spending 40 hours a week volunteering to share his passion for the sport and help kids succeed.

“When you find your passion, it’s a really cool thing,” Alvut said.

Alvut co-founded the nonprofit lacrosse program “Roc E6” with Arkee Allen, his former “Little Brother” from the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program. Roc E6, celebrating 20 years, focuses on exposure, ethics, education, equity, exercise, and empowerment.

“We touch 150 kids every year. Okay and then I think, that’s 20 years… now it wasn’t always 150… but like, wow… there’s been a lot of kids,” Alvut said.

Roc E6 has brought lacrosse to Rochester city schools, including East High School and U Prep, leveling the playing field for urban students.

“We want to give them the same opportunities they’d have if they were living in the suburbs,” Alvut said.

Lacrosse can be expensive, but Roc E6 covers all costs, ensuring no one is turned away.

“So you don’t turn anybody away… nobody, ever,” Alvut said.

Beyond coaching, Alvut manages equipment, organizes fields, and helps with tutoring and driver’s permits. He even assists families in need, securing beds for those coming out of homelessness.

“A family coming out of homelessness, got an apartment, didn’t have any beds, I reached out to the community… I got beds,” Alvut said.

Alvut has also helped secure more than $1.5 million in scholarships and grants for student-athletes.

Emily Putnam: “What drives you to do this work?”

Alvut: “Makes me feel good.”

In addition to Roc E6, Alvut volunteers with the Fairport High School Alumni Association and the Fairport High School Wall of Fame Election Committee. Roc E6 is funded entirely by the community.

