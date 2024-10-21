AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Nebraska on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nebraska votes solidly Republican in statewide elections, but will nonetheless be closely watched in the presidential race on Election Day. The reason? It’s one of two states — Maine is the other — that doesn’t award all of its Electoral College votes to the winner of the statewide popular vote.

Instead, the statewide winner gets two of Nebraska’s five votes, while one vote goes to the winner in each of the state’s three congressional districts. That means Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has a shot at picking up an Electoral College vote in her race against Republican former President Donald Trump in a state last carried by a Democrat when Lyndon B. Johnson won it in 1964.

If it happens, she’ll most likely get that vote in the state’s 2nd Congressional District.

The district, which includes Omaha, backed a Democrat for the first time in 2008 when its vote went to Barack Obama. It swung behind Republicans in the following two elections before backing President Joe Biden in 2020. Omaha Democrats refer to themselves as a “blue dot” in an otherwise red state.

Nebraska could also play a key role in the fight for Senate control. For the first time since 1954, both of the state’s seats are up for election.

A special election will decide who finishes the term started by former Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who left to become president of the University of Florida in 2023. Former Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was appointed to the seat and is running to finish the term. Ricketts is challenged by Omaha activist Preston Love, a Democrat.

National political groups have been pouring money into a heated race between Republican Sen. Deb Fischer, who is seeking reelection, and independent challenger Dan Osborn. A win for Osborn might not help Democrats, however, as the former union leader has said he won’t caucus with either party if elected.

The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it has determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in Nebraska:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

9 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

Five total, including two awarded to the statewide winner and one each awarded to the winner of each of the state’s three congressional districts.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian) vs. Cornel West (Legal Marijuana NOW) vs. Jill Stein (no party affiliation).

U.S. Senate (full term): Fischer (R) vs. Osborn (no party affiliation).

U.S. Senate (unexpired term): Ricketts (R) vs. Love (D).

2nd Congressional District: Tony Vargas (D) vs. Don Bacon (R).

Ballot measures: Initiative 434 (prohibit abortion past first trimester), Initiative 437 (legalize medical marijuana), Initiative 439 (right to abortion).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, State Legislature, Public Service Commission.

Past presidential results

2020: Trump (R) 59%, Biden (D) 39%, AP race call (statewide): Tue. Nov. 3, 2020, 9 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 1,249,508 (as of Oct. 1, 2024). About 27% Democrats, about 49% Republicans, about 22% nonpartisan.

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 75% of registered voters.

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: about 56% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: about 39% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 9:02 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 71% of total votes cast were reported.

Associated Press writers Hannah Fingerhut and Maya Sweedler contributed to this report.

Read more about how U.S. elections work at Explaining Election 2024, a series from The Associated Press aimed at helping make sense of the American democracy.

