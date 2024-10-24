AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Dakota on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump will compete for North Dakota’s three electoral votes in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Voters will also pick candidates for a full slate of federal and state offices.

North Dakota briefly played a heightened role in the 2024 campaign when Republican Gov. Doug Burgum made it to the short-list to be Trump’s running mate. But the state historically has not attracted much attention in general elections and has a long track record of supporting the Republican nominee. The only Democratic presidential candidate to win North Dakota in the last 84 years was President Lyndon Johnson in 1964.

Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer faces a challenge from Democrat Katrina Christiansen in his bid for a second term, while Republican Kelly Armstrong, Democrat Merrill Piepkorn and independent Michael Coachman look to succeed Burgum as governor.

Further down the ballot, voters will decide Ballot Measure 4, which would abolish the state property tax, and Ballot Measure 5, which would legalize recreational marijuana.

North Dakota is the only state that does not have statewide voter registration. Residents must present a valid ID to vote. Only the small tourist town of Medora has voter registration.

FILE - State Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, announces his gubernatorial campaign, April 2, 2024, at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library in Bismarck, N.D. (Photo/Jack Dura, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jack Dura

In 2020, Republican candidates captured all partisan national and statewide races. Democrats won just two legislative seats, both in the Fargo area.

The AP does not make projections and will declare a winner only when it has determined there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap. If a race has not been called, the AP will continue to cover any newsworthy developments, such as candidate concessions or declarations of victory. In doing so, the AP will make clear that it has not yet declared a winner and explain why.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in North Dakota:

Election Day

Nov. 5

Poll closing time

8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET. North Dakota covers two time zones, so most of the state will start reporting results while some voters in the southwest are still casting ballots until 7 p.m. MT (9 p.m. ET).

Presidential electoral votes

3 awarded to statewide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Chase Oliver (Libertarian).

U.S. Senate: Cramer (R) vs. Christiansen (D).

Governor: Armstrong (R) vs. Piepkorn (D) vs. Coachman (independent).

Ballot measure: Measure 5 (legalize marijuana).

Other races of interest

U.S. House, state Senate, state House, auditor, insurance commissioner, public service commission, superintendent of public instruction, treasurer and additional ballot measures.

Past presidential results

2020: Trump (R) 65%, Biden (D) 32%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 9 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Voting eligible population: 575,817 (as of Sept. 1, 2024).

Voter turnout in 2020 presidential election: 62% of registered voters.

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: about 75% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: about 44% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 8:46 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 92% of total votes cast were reported.

___

Associated Press writer Hannah Fingerhut contributed to this report.

___

Read more about how U.S. elections work at Explaining Election 2024, a series from The Associated Press aimed at helping make sense of the American democracy. The AP receives support from several private foundations to enhance its explanatory coverage of elections and democracy. See more about AP’s democracy initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.