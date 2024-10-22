AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Washington, DC, on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in the District of Columbia don’t have a say in which party wins control of Congress. But the District’s voters do get to decide which presidential candidate wins its three Electoral College votes.

There’s not likely to be much drama in that choice: The District is a heavily Democratic city.

Instead, the attention on Election Day will be in the Ward 8 City Council election, where Democrat Trayon White is running for reelection. White’s victory in the primary would usually mean he’s in a strong position in the general election. But White was charged earlier this year with accepting bribes in exchange for pressuring D.C. employees to extend city contracts for violence intervention services. White has pleaded not guilty.

Initiative 83 has also attracted more attention than most races for elected office. Voters will either approve or reject a proposal to implement ranked choice voting in the District’s primary elections, allowing voters to rank up to five candidates for office. It would also open the primary to all voters, regardless of party affiliation.

Voters will elect the city’s non-voting delegate to the U.S. House, where Democrat Eleanor Holmes Norton is running for an 18th term. The city’s unofficial shadow U.S. House seat and one of two shadow U.S. Senate seats are also on the ballot. Created in 1990, the shadow senators and representative are not officially members of Congress and instead serve as advocates for D.C. representation and statehood.

Here’s a look at what to expect in the 2024 election in the District of Columbia:

Election Day

Nov. 5.

Poll closing time

8 p.m. ET.

Presidential electoral votes

3 awarded to districtwide winner.

Key races and candidates

President: Harris (D) vs. Trump (R) vs. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (independent).

Ballot measure: Initiative 83 (establish ranked choice voting).

Other races of interest

City council, U.S. Delegate, shadow U.S. Representative, shadow U.S. Senator.

Past presidential results

2020: Biden (D) 93%, Trump (R) 5%, AP race call: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, 9:27 p.m. ET.

Voter registration and turnout

Registered voters: 435,887 (as of Aug. 31, 2024). About 76% Democrats, 5% Republicans, 17% independents.

Voter turnout in Nov. 2020: 66% of registered voters.

Pre-Election Day voting

Votes cast before Election Day 2020: 91% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2022: 71% of the total vote.

Votes cast before Election Day 2024: See AP Advance Vote tracker.

How long does vote-counting take?

First votes reported, Nov. 3, 2020: 9:21 p.m. ET.

By midnight ET: about 55% of total votes cast were reported.

Associated Press writers Maya Sweedler and Robert Yoon contributed to this report.

