Biden campaign deploys allies De Niro and Jan. 6 responders to Trump’s hush money trial in renewed focus on insurrection (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert misspelled the actor’s name DeNiro.)

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Biden campaign deploys allies De Niro and Jan. 6 responders to Trump’s hush money trial in renewed focus on insurrection (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert misspelled the actor’s name DeNiro.).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.