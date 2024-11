Democratic US Rep. Josh Gottheimer announces run for New Jersey governor

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey launched a long-expected campaign for governor Friday, pledging to make the state more affordable.

Gottheimer’s announcement comes just over week after he won reelection for a fourth term in the House in his northern New Jersey district, and he joins an already crowded field for the Democratic nomination in next year’s gubernatorial contest.

He announced his run at a diner in populous suburban Bergen County, which he partly represents. Acknowledging the state’s heavy tax burden and reflecting some of the themes that played out in the recent White House race, Gottheimer pinned his campaign to bringing down prices.

“I am running to be the lower taxes, lower costs governor,” he said. “Life in Jersey has become too damn expensive.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s second term expires after next year’s election, and he is barred by term limits from running again.

Also seeking the Democratic nomination to be governor are Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, teachers union president Sean Spiller and former Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Republicans are also lining up to run. Among them are state Sen. Jon Bramnick, former state legislator Jack Ciattarelli, former state Sen. Ed Durr and radio host Bill Spadea.

Gottheimer, a former speechwriter for Bill Clinton and adviser to the head of the Federal Communications Commission, toppled conservative Republican Rep. Scott Garrett in 2016. He has since become known as a more moderate member of Congress, co-chairing the Problem Solvers Caucus with Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania. He is also known as a prolific campaign fundraiser.

If Gottheimer has to resign his House seat, state law calls for the governor to call a special election to fill the vacancy if the seat opens up 70 days before the election.

New Jersey and Virginia are the only states with races for governor next year.

