Former Marine, NASCAR driver compete for pivotal congressional seat in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Maine Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, a moderate known for defying party orthodoxy, is defending his seat in Congress against Austin Theriault, a stock car driver and Republican state lawmaker.

The matchup between Golden and Theriault is one of a handful of pivotal races with a chance to influence control of the U.S. House of Representatives during a competitive election year. The contest has played out in the biggest congressional district by area on the East Coast in a largely rural part of Maine where former President Donald Trump has proven very popular with voters.

Golden is a former Marine in his third term representing the 2nd Congressional District, which is typically described as a swing district. The district covers a vast part of Maine that includes a handful of small cities but is perhaps best known as the home of traditional northern New England industries such as lobster fishing and logging.

Golden said he hoped to hold on to supporters and win reelection by touting his ability to work with members of either political party. He also trumpeted his advocacy on behalf of the lobster industry, which is the lifeblood of the region’s economy.

“I’ve been one of the most independent-minded members of Congress, one of the most bipartisan,” Golden said during an October debate in which he added that he voted against President Joe Biden “more than any other Democrat in the House of Representatives.”

Theriault, who was first elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2022, spent much of the campaign portraying Golden as too liberal for the district. Although Theriault had the backing of Trump, he also attempted to portray himself as a potential uniter during a divided time in Washington.

“We need more balance and less extremism in Washington,” the NASCAR driver said during the October debate. “I’m somebody that can go down there and get the job done. I want to advocate for everybody.”

Golden was first elected to Congress in 2018 when he needed a ranked choice voting count to defeat Republican incumbent Rep. Bruce Poliquin. Golden has since been reelected twice, including defeating Poliquin without the need for a ranked count in 2022.

Golden’s victory in 2018 was the first time a member of Congress was elected via ranked choice voting. The voting method is unlikely to play a role in this year’s election because there is no third party candidate on the ballot. Write-in candidates are still possible.

Golden has held onto his seat despite Trump dominating the district in recent presidential elections. Maine is one of two states to apportion electoral votes by congressional district — Nebraska is the other — and Trump has twice won his sole New England electoral vote in Maine’s 2nd District.

Maine’s other electoral votes — two for the statewide vote and one of the 1st Congressional District — have gone to the Democratic candidate because the 1st District is based around Portland, the largest city in the state and a liberal stronghold. Golden ran campaign ads during the race with Theriault about his willingness to work with Trump for the good of the 2nd District.

In the 1st Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree sought her ninth term against Republican challenger Ron Russell and independent Ethan Alcorn.

